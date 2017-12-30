Special Tiara could bid to get back to winning ways in the Coral Dublin Chase at Leopardstown on 3 February.

Trainer Henry de Bromhead is favouring a tilt at the newly-formed two-mile-one-furlong Grade Two with the 10-year-old over an outing in next month's Clarence House Chase at Ascot.

After having finished third on his seasonal return at Cheltenham, the reigning Champion Chase winner failed to complete for only the second time in his career in the Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton on Wednesday.

De Bromhead told Press Association Sport: "I definitely won't be doing that and coming for Clarence House.

There is a possibility I might run him Dublin Chase at Leopardstown in February.

"Hopefully he will go to the Queen Mother as he still seems as good as ever."

De Bromhead is optimistic dual Grade One winner Petit Mouchoir will be back for the Frank Ward Solicitors Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

The six-year-old, who is as short as 7-1 for the Arkle Trophy at Cheltenham in March, has not been sighted since he sustained a joint injury shortly after making a winning debut over fences at Punchestown in October.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding won both the Ryanair Hurdle and Irish Champion Hurdle last season, before finishing third in the Champion Hurdle on his final start of the campaign.

De Bromhead said: "Petit Mouchoir is good and he is hacking away at the moment.

"We are still aiming him towards the Irish Arkle on February 3.

"We've certainly not forgotten about him and we are working away at home with him.

"We are very happy with where we are."

The Waterford-based trainer is planning a return to Leopardstown in February with Valseur Lido.

The eight-year-old ran a fine race on Thursday when fifth to Road To Respect in the Leopardstown Christmas Chase on what was his first outing since finishing fourth in the same race to Outlander 12 months ago.

De Bromhead said: "He ran well. For his first run back of the year, I thought it was a nice run.

"He seems good and I'm happy with him. Hopefully we'll see him back here for the new festival (Irish Gold Cup)."

Valseur Lido was having his third start for De Bromhead, having come up trumps on his first run after leaving Willie Mullins when winning last season's JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal.