Trainer Jessica Harrington will continue to try to get to the bottom of Sizing John's below-par effort in the Leopardstown Christmas Chase on Thursday after initial blood tests returned normal.



The Cheltenham Gold Cup winner failed to fire in the Grade One contest, for which he was sent off the 9-10 favourite, trailing home a well-beaten seventh behind winner Road To Respect.



"All the bloods came back normal," said Harrington.



"We'll take more bloods at the weekend, but he's sound and he ate up."



Following the race, the seven-year-old was reported to be distressed and found to be clinically abnormal after being examined by veterinary staff at the track.



Harrington reported Sizing John had suffered from slight hyperthermia and being too hot, but he recovered once he had cooled down.