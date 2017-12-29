Shattered Love led home Jury Duty to provide Gordon Elliott with a one-two in the Neville Hotels Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

A field of eight runners went to post for the three-mile Grade One contest, with the Henry de Bromhead-trained Monalee the even-money favourite to keep his unbeaten record over fences intact.

Shattered Love, a 10-1 shot in the hands of Mark Walsh, was always well to the fore and had just taken over the lead when Monalee suffered a crashing fall in the back straight, bringing down Rathvinden and also badly hampering Dinaria Des Obeaux.

That dramatic incident left Shattered Love clear of Thebarrowman, Jury Duty and Bon Papa and in the end it was the stablemates who fought out the finish.

Jury Duty did his best to bridge the gap in the straight, but in receipt of 7lb, Shattered Love did not yield and kept up the gallop to claim top honours.

Walsh, riding a rare winner in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud, said: "Shattered Love was brilliant. As you can see from the size of her, chasing was always going to be her game.

"She was winging fences down the back, I was in front six out and I just left her there and she was happy out in front.

"I was in front of all the trouble and that's the best place to be."

Elliott said: "She's a big, honest mare. She handled that better ground way better than I thought she would. Mark said she loved it and jumped from fence to fence.

"She was a little bit fortunate as there were a few fallers, but that's just the game. She galloped the whole way to the line.

"We're lucky we've got a few nice horse at the minute, so we're delighted. Jury Duty ran well in second as well.

"We'll have to have a think about it and see where she goes now. She's got plenty of different options."

De Bromhead reported Monalee to be "sore" following his fall.

He said: "He made one mistake across the top as well. His jumping is normally his plus, but he's a novice and unfortunately that can happen.

"He took a horrific fall. He is sore down in the yard. We'll get him home and check him over fully and see from there. We won't rush into anything.

"His jumping was incredible early and he was nearly thinking this is just easy peasy. He got some fall. I had a look at it a few times and it wasn't only the fall, he landed on his head over on his neck and then two horses came along and kicked him after.

"He's in the wars down there. We just need to make sure he's OK and then we'll see from there."

In the first race on Friday, Shane Crimin steered Spider Web (above) to a clear-cut victory in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase.

The Tom Mullins-trained six-year-old had been largely disappointing of late, but was dangerously well handicapped on his hurdle form and was sent off a well-backed 13-2 joint-favourite for the opening contest on the fourth and final day of the Christmas Festival.

Carrying the colours of JP McManus, Spider Web made his move in the back straight and hit the front rounding the home turn.With the final fence bypassed, several horses attempted to reel him in, but Crimin's mount found plenty for pressure and passed the post seven and a half lengths ahead of Bilko.

Dicey O'Reilly was a surprise winner of the Pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle.

Ballyward, not seen since winning a bumper at this meeting a year ago, was the 6-4 favourite to make a successful hurdling debut for Willie Mullins, while Jessica Harrington's Someday and the Joseph O'Brien-trained Mortal were also prominent in the market.

Having finished a well-beaten fourth on his hurdling bow at Cork, Henry de Bromhead's Dicey O'Reilly was a largely unconsidered 18-1 shot in the hands of 5lb claimer Dylan Robinson, but was always prominent and came home best in the straight to score by three and a half lengths.

Mortal filled the runner-up spot ahead of Someday and Ballyward in third and fourth respectively.

Let's Dance (above) successfully defended her crown with a battling performance in the Willis Towers Watson Irish EBF Mares Hurdle.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old secured this Grade Three prize 12 months ago before going on to to claim Cheltenham Festival glory in the Trull House Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle in March.

She left Ruby Walsh with a broken leg when falling on her return to action at Punchestown last month, but was the even-money favourite to bounce back in the hands of Paul Townend.

It was not easy viewing for her supporters, with Let's Dance initially appearing reluctant to jump off and she did not travel with much zest for the first half of the two-and-a-half-mile contest.

However, she moved into contention before the home turn and galloped all the way to the line in the straight to score by eight lengths.

The front-running Forge Meadow was a clear second and Dawn Shadow finished strongly to deny British challenger Lady Buttons third place.