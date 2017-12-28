Connections of Faugheen are hopeful he can repeat the performance of his comeback run at Punchestown when he lines up in the Ryanair Hurdle on the final day of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The 2015 Champion Hurdle winner will bid to give trainer Willie Mullins a record-equalling sixth victory in the Grade One contest on his second start since returning from injury.

The nine-year-old, who will be joined in the race by stablemate Cilaos Emery, showed he still retains all of his old ability last month after making his first start for 665 days a winning one with a decisive success in the Morgiana Hurdle.

Patrick Mullins, the trainer's son and assistant, told Press Association Sport: "All is good with Faugheen and he came out of Punchestown very well.

"He was ready to go at Punchestown and, like we said before, we didn't give him a very long summer break.

"We just want to get him to Cheltenham in one piece and if he did what he did at Punchestown we would be very happy.

"He went well around Leopardstown before and he probably put up one of his best ever performances at the track when he won the Irish Champion Hurdle there.

"It looks a good opportunity for him and hopefully he will take another step down the road towards Cheltenham."

Although an outing in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton, which Faugheen won in 2014 and 2015, had been mentioned as a possible target, it was considered that staying in Ireland would be more beneficial to the eight-time Grade One winner.

In the card's other Grade One contest, the Neville Hotels Novices' Chase, Henry de Bromhead is confident the step back up in trip will play into the hands of Monalee (above).

This six-year-old, who finished second in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham on his penultimate start over hurdles, will revert back to three miles in the Grade One event after impressing over two and a half miles on his fencing debut at Punchestown.

De Bromhead said: "Monalee seems in good form. He is stepping back up in trip and we will see how he goes.

"He won over three miles at Clonmel and he was second over three miles in the Albert Bartlett, so he has good form over that trip. Going back over three will hopefully suit him.

"I thought his last run was nice. He jumped well and he seemed good. Davy Russell was happy with him.

"We had a couple of options, but this seemed the best one and we saw that he was pretty good last season. He is a lovely horse to do anything with."

Willie Mullins will be double-handed in his bid to win the race for a third time, after leaving in both Drinmore runner-up Rathvinden and last-time-out Punchestown scorer Bon Papa.

Gordon Elliott will be represented by Dinaria Des Obeaux, Mossback, Jury Duty and Shattered Love.

The field is completed by Moulin A Vent, from the yard of Noel Meade, and the Adrian Keatley-trained Thebarrowman.

