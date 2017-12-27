Officials at Chepstow have moved quickly to reschedule the Coral Welsh Grand National for January 6 after Wednesday's fixture was abandoned due to a waterlogged track.

The three-mile-five-furlong heat was due to be the feature event on a seven-race card but rain and snow over the last two days has left the track unraceable.

Going racing tomorrow? Here's the very latest from #Leopardstown clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer ahead of Thursday's early morning inspection #RTEracing pic.twitter.com/mkk5OjEiUf — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 27, 2017

Three of the last seven renewals have been run in early January and in consultation with the race sponsor and the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), the card has been saved once again.

"With huge help from our sponsors and the BHA, we've rearranged the fixture for Saturday, January 6," Chepstow's clerk of the course Keith Ottesen.

"Entries for the Coral Welsh Grand National itself will go back to the original stage in November, so even if you didn't declare for today's race, you will be able to do so."

Three of the five meetings across Britain and Ireland on Thursday are subject to morning inspections.

Day three of Leopardstown's Christmas Festival is subject to a precautionary check at 7.30am.

The threat of overnight frost and fog has prompted officials to call an early inspection ahead of a card that is due to feature the Leopardstown Christmas Chase and the Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle.

The track tweeted: "With the possibility of frost and fog tonight, there will be a precautionary inspection at 7.30am on Thursday morning (December 28) and all race time alterations will be confirmed."