Might Bite lived up to his lofty reputation from his novice days to land the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton.

The Nicky Henderson-trained eight-year-old made amends for falling in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at this meeting 12 months ago - but it was hard work once the pack closed in.

Bristol De Mai made most of the running but always had Might Bite for company and Nico de Boinville decided to let him go on from the fourth-last fence after the long-time leader looked to be struggling.

Might Bite (6-4 favourite) had to stave off several challenges in the straight but never looked like being caught as he held Double Shuffle (50-1) by a length, with Tea For Two (20-1) another two lengths away third.

Last year's winner Thistlecrack was fourth.

De Boinville said: "He was fantastic. On a horse that jumps as well as him you can't keep taking him back.

"Bristol De Mai was just making a few mistakes and I was jumping into the lead, so instead of taking a pull I let him go and enjoy it.

"He's given me a great spin and I couldn't be more delighted for the team. Some of them had five lots this morning so it's tough, but it's paid off at the end.

"He jumped the last as if he had plenty left and I think he was just idling slightly. If something had come at him I think he'd have gone again.

"He's a delightful horse. I was a bit worried about the ground, having ridden on it earlier, but this was great.

"I must thank the guvnor and the owners for letting me ride him."

Henderson said: "He was great, wasn't he?

"He jumped beautifully all the way and he enjoys doing that - he's so exuberant.

"He has so much presence and charisma. You can't help but love him as he's gorgeous.

"He loves to show off, and that's what he was doing most of the way."

Buveur D'Air had no trouble taking his winning streak to eight when he stamped his authority in the Unibet Christmas Hurdle.

The New One gave the reigning champion hurdler a lead from flag-fall until after the second-last flight where Buveur D'Air ranged alongside Nigel Twiston-Davies' popular performer.

Barry Geraghty asked Nicky Henderson's six-year-old for a bold leap at the last and the 2-11 shot attacked the obstacle before bounding two and a quarter lengths clear.

Geraghty told ITV Racing: "The New One is no mug, so I had to go for everything, but he's such a slick hurdler.

"He was very professional and relaxed. He jumped nicely, travelled, quickened and won as he had to."

Bryony Frost landed the first Grade One of her career on the redoubtable Black Corton (above) in a dramatic race for the 32Red Kauto Star Novices' Chase.

Frost was emulating Lizzie Kelly, who achieved the feat on Tea For Two in the same race in 2015, but it did not seem possible until the race changed complexion when Mia's Storm fell at the fifth-last fence and Fountains Windfall came down four out when in front.

That left Black Corton (4-1) at the head of affairs and the Paul Nicholls-trained six-year-old, winning for the seventh time since June, kept on gallantly to score by a length and a half from Elegant Escape.

Frost said: "This little horse started off just an average little chap at the back of the class room but now he's an A-star student.

"It just shows if you are brave what you can achieve. I'm so proud of him.

"I live for sitting on the back of a horse and he's my hero. I hadn't even remembered it was a Grade One - it's amazing."