Might Bite, Bristol De Mai and Thistlecrack feature among 10 horses confirmed for the 32Red King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Nicky Henderson's dual Grade One winner Might Bite is a hot favourite for the the St Stephen's Day feature, while the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Bristol De Mai bids to follow up his remorseless front-running success in last month's Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Bristol De Mai's connections will scoop a £1m (€1.13m) bonus if he can add the King George and the Cheltenham Gold Cup to his victory on Merseyside.

Thistlecrack was a brilliant winner of last year's King George for Colin Tizzard, but returns to defend his crown with questions to answer after finishing well-beaten on his return from injury in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury.

The two Irish contenders are the Gigginstown House Stud-owned pair of Outlander and Disko.

Gordon Elliott's Outlander claimed his third Grade One success in the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal in November, but was a long way behind Bristol De Mai at Haydock.

The Noel Meade-trained Disko made a successful reappearance in a Grade Two on the same Down Royal card and has not been seen in competitive action since.

Tizzard has also confirmed Fox Norton, who looks set to tackle three miles for the first time after being narrowly denied over two miles in the Tingle Creek at Sandown recently.

Henderson has a second string to his bow in the form of Whisper, who played second fiddle to his stablemate Might Bite at Cheltenham and Aintree last spring, but has earned himself a rematch after going down fighting under a big weight in Newbury's Ladbrokes Trophy.

Double Shuffle (Tom George), Tea For Two (Nick Williams) and Traffic Fluide (Gary Moore) complete the potential field.