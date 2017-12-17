Willie Mullins confirmed on Sunday evening that his top chaser Douvan will miss the rest of the season.

The seven year old is a two-time winner at Cheltenham, winning the Supreme Novices Hurdle in 2015 and the Arkle Trophy in 2016.

Douvan was odds-on favourite to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase in 2017 but, on a poor day for the Mullins stable, jumped erratically and finished the race unplaced. The race was ultimately won by the Henry de Bromhead trained Special Tiara, ridden by Noel Fehily.

Douvan was to run in the Tingle Creek Chase in Sandown ten days but was withdrawn because Mullins wasn't entirely happy with him.

Mullins told the Racing Post that they have opted to take a conservative approach with Douvan and have decided to rest him for the reason.

"I haven't been happy with Douvan over the past few days."

"He appeared to have recovered from the problem that ruled him out of the Tingle Creek Chase but has been intermittently lame since we started doing more with him during the week."

"I have spoken to his owner, Rich Ricci, and because of the calibre of horse Douvan is we've decided to take a conservative approach and consequently he won't be running this season."

Douvan is a six-time grade one winner and has only been beaten once over fences in ten starts.