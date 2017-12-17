Next Destination boosted his reputation in running out an authoritative winner of the Navan Novice Hurdle at the Co Meath course.

The Willie Mullins-trained five-year-old staked a strong claim for honours at Cheltenham in March, as he backed up his hurdling debut success at Naas five weeks ago to take Grade Two honours in some style.

Half The Odds made the running from Cracking Smart, but the complexion of the race changed two out when Poli Roi went to the front.

His effort proved short lived, however, as David Mullins delivered Next Destination with his bid and the 10-11 favourite went on to score by five and a half lengths. Cracking Smart got his second wind to take second place.

Next Destination was cut to 11-2 from 10-1 for the Ballymore Properties Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival with Paddy Power.

The winning rider was clearly impressed.

He said: "I was amazed at how he picks up out of nowhere. You would think you were nearly falling asleep a bit. He missed the second-last and I just got after him a bit, and he picked up two or three gears.

"He's won well at the line, but I think there is plenty to come still with him.

"He has the right mentality for a good trip, but he picks up when you ask him. The second you want him, he's there."