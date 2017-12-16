Guitar Pete claimed something of a hollow victory following the death of Starchitect in the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Foxtail Hill took the 10-strong field along for much of the two-mile-five-furlong journey before David Pipe's Starchitect, runner-up in last month's BetVictor Gold Cup at the track, bounded into the lead down the hill.

The six-year-old turned for home with a significant lead, but he broke down on the run to the second fence from the finish and was swiftly pulled up and dismounted by Tom Scudamore.

Pipe confirmed that Starchitect suffered a broken hind leg.

He said: "No horse deserves that and Starchitect definitely didn't deserve it. He was a real tough customer and always tried his heart out. This was going to be his day today.

"Paul and Clare Rooney (owners) weren't here today and our thoughts are with them. He just broke a hind leg.

"It is just a freak accident but they happen."These things can happen out in a field on the racecourse. They can happen anywhere. We hope they never do but they do from time to time."

King's Odyssey and 3-1 favourite Clan Des Obeaux were left in front once Starchitect suffered a fatal injury, but the Nicky Richards-trained Guitar Pete picked them both up on the run-in.

The 9-1 chance galloped on strongly under his light weight to score by two and three-quarter lengths in the hands of 3lb claimer Ryan Day. Clan Des Obeaux finished second, while King's Odyssey was third.

Scudmore expressed deep sadness following the death of Starchitect.

He said: "He was going well coming off the bend. He has just gone wrong turning in.

"There was no signs of anything. He never felt better and it probably looked that way.

"I've not seen a replay of it and I'm not going to. It is very sad for everyone.

"I just feel sad for the horse as he has been knocking on the door so many times and today, possibly, was going to be his day and it wasn't to be. I don't know why it has happened. You couldn't blame anybody."



Kilbricken Storm wore down the front-running Count Meribel to claim top honours in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

Just four runners went to post for the three-mile Grade Two and 7-4 favourite Count Meribel to make every yard in the hands of Mark Grant.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' charge remained in front rounding the home turn, but Colin Tizzard's Kilbricken Storm was in his slipstream and although he hung across the track after the final flight, he was quickening all the time and passed the post two and three-quarter lengths clear under Harry Cobden.

Tizzard said: "If he stayed (three miles) we thought he would go well as he is a good horse over two miles.

"He is a six-year-old against these younger ones and he is ever so laid back and has kept on going. He kept hanging and I was amazed how far he went over.

"He cost £21,000 at the Doncaster Sales and he has just won at Cheltenham. It is lovely to do that. I never thought he would do this. I thought he would be a nice little handicapper.

"Obviously we will run him again somewhere, we might run him twice. We don't want to leave him all season to finish 10th at the Festival as there are nice pots about."

Dan and Harry Skelton combined to land the concluding OLBG Mares' Handicap Hurdle with 7-2 joint-favourite Momella.

Runner-up to the high-class On The Blind Side here last month, the five-year-old looked set to win comfortably after she travelled smoothly into the lead.

Momella was, however, made to pull out all the stops to see off River Arrow by half a length.