RTÉ Racing will have a new presenter this Christmas, as Hugh Cahill takes over the reins from Robert Hall.

Cahill, a passionate racing fan and a regular commentator on rugby, is thrilled with the opportunity and begins his new role at Leopardstown on 26 December. He will continue to front live coverage in 2018.

RTÉ will be at Leopardstown for all four days of the Christmas Festival, while the feature race at Limerick will also be shown live on the channel from 26 December to 29 December.

Ruby Walsh, who is out injured with a broken leg, will join the coverage for three of the four days at Leopardstown. Mikey Fogarty, who announced his retirement from riding this week, will replace Walsh on the other day of the four.

"I’m excited about it but also a bit apprehensive about stepping into Robert’s shoes," Cahill told RTÉ Sport. "Robert and Ted Walsh are RTÉ Racing, so I’m sure it will take a while for people to get used to someone else in there. I just hope I can do it justice.

Ted Walsh and Robert Hall are synonymous with RTÉ Racing

"I’ve been a racing fan ever since my granddad sat me on his knee as a six-year-old and told me he had 50p on the horse with the yellow jockey. It won, I got a bar of chocolate and I was hooked immediately.

"I hope I’ll bring a bit of fun to it. I’m a fan first and foremost. Ted, Andy McNamara and Brian Gleeson are the experts, so I’ll be asking the questions I’d like to hear sitting at home.

"I’m really looking forward to working with Ted, Ruby and the whole team over Christmas. They’ve all been really encouraging which has been great.

"Robert gave me his number straight away and told me to ring him at any stage which he might end up regretting!"

Hall, who has long been the much-loved face of racing on the national broadcaster and whose axis with Ted Walsh has become synonymous with the sport in Ireland, is recovering from illness.

Racing from Leopardstown will be live on RTÉ2 at 1pm, from Tuesday 26 December to Friday 29 December.