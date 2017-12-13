Ruby Walsh has given a positive update regarding his chances of riding at the Cheltenham Festival next March.

Walsh broke his leg in a fall from Let's Dance at Punchestown on 18 November.

However he hopes to have the plaster removed shortly after Christmas and replaced by a light protective boot.

This would allow him to begin physio in February and give him a good chance of making the Festival.

"The leg is good and seems fine. It's in plaster of Paris, so I can't do a whole pile with it, but it's not sore," he told Racing UK.

"It's been just over three weeks now so I'm counting down backwards with at least eight and a half to 10 and a half weeks to go before I'm back (riding)."

Meanwhile Sizing John will not take up his entry in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on St Stephen's Day and will now be aimed at the Leopardstown Chase over Christmas.

Last season's Cheltenham Gold Cup hero made an impressive reappearance in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on Sunday, seeing off old rival Djakadam by seven lengths.