Time has been called on the career of multiple Grade One-winning chaser Flemenstar.

The 12-year-old struck four times at the highest level, landing the Irish Arkle, the Powers Gold Cup and the John Durkan Memorial Chase in 2012 before rolling back the years to win over the festive period at Leopardstown in 2015.

He made a promising start to the current campaign when second over hurdles at Clonmel last month, but was pulled up on his return to chasing at Navan on Saturday.

Owner Stephen Curran feels the time is right to give his pride and joy a well-earned retirement.

He told Press Association Sport: "We've decided we're going to retire him.

"He made a bad mistake on Saturday and that was that, but he's come home safe and sound and he's as happy as Larry.

"He's given us some great days. Unfortunately, he's had a few injuries over the years and they've taken their toll, but we've been very lucky to have him.

"He'll have a happy retirement now. We'll look after him."

Flemenstar won 10 times from 27 starts and enjoyed spells in training with Peter Casey, Tony Martin and, most recently, the owner's son, Anthony Curran.