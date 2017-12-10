Highland Reel enjoyed a dream finale to his racing career as he won the Longines Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin.

The five-year-old was having his last start for Aidan O'Brien before heading to stud and Ryan Moore had his mount quickly away, settling in behind front runner Helene Charisma.

He was still sitting in second nearing the turn for home in the 12-furlong heat, but Moore soon pushed on and Highland Reel pulled ahead at the top of the straight.

Andre Fabre's Talismanic, who had Highland Reel back in third in the Breeders' Cup Turf last time out, appeared to be travelling well in behind and he made his bid for home.

However, Highland Reel was not to be denied a seventh Group One victory and he dug deep to repel Talismanic's challenge and seal a perfect farewell.

Highland Reel won this race in 2015 before having to settle for second last year and Moore paid tribute to his mount.

He said: "We've brought him back here the last three years, he's been around the world - this is a really fitting way for him to finish. He's been a brilliant racehorse and there's plenty to look forward to at stud now.

"We thought the longer straight here would help, he's a very, very good horse, his record shows that, and it's been a delight to be a part of (it)."