This afternoon's meeting at Navan will go ahead as scheduled after the course passed an 8am inspection.

Irish Turf Club officials called a morning check due to the threat of freezing temperatures overnight, but the card has been given the green light.

The seven-race fixture, which features the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Klairon Davis Novice Chase and the Foxrock Handicap Chase, is due to get under way at 12.20pm.

This afternoon's meeting at Aintree goes ahead as planned following a morning inspection but track officials will continue to monitor conditions.

Andrew Tulloch, clerk of the course at the Merseyside venue, announced a precautionary check for 8.30am due to the threat of snow overnight.

He is happy to give the fixture the green light, while issuing a slight warning about the possibility of further snow.

Elsewhere the National Hunt card at Chepstow was also given the green light following an 8am inspection.

The threat of frost overnight put the Monmouthshire track on alert, but clerk of the course Keith Ottesen was able to give the fixture the go-ahead without the need for a second check.