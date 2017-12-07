Jack Kennedy produced a remarkable recovery to win a Beginners Chase at Clonmel this afternoon.

Kennedy was on board the Gordon Elliott-trained Robin Des Mana when the jockey erred at a fence, leaving him almost on the ground.

He managed to recover, taking several seconds to get back in position and went on to win by half a length at odds of 7/2.

Kennedy said: "I just got in underneath and it shot me out of the saddle. It was a little bit embarrassing that I got thrown out of the saddle so I said I better try my best to stay on him. I was turned backwards,

"I don't know how I stayed on to be honest. He stayed straight so that was a big help. It's a bit of blur but it worked out well."

Watch it below