In what is no great surprise, the Willie Mullions pair of Douvan and Un De Sceaux will not take their chances in the Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown on Saturday.

Douvan drifted in the ante-post betting for the two-mile Grade One on Wednesday and did not appear among the declarations on Thursday morning.

He still holds entries in Sunday's John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase and the Hilly Way Chase at Cork on Sunday.

Mullins has also not declared last season's Tingle Creek hero Un De Sceaux. He, too, is entered in the John Durkan and the Hilly Way.

Just four runners were initially declared the Sandown feature, but that number was boosted to seven after the race was reopened.

Fox Norton

The Colin Tizzard-trained Fox Norton, who was only narrowly beaten by Special Tiara in the Queen Mother Champion Chase last season before striking Grade One gold at both Aintree and Punchestown, leads the way after making an impressive reappearance in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham in November.

Gary Moore's Ar Mad ran a fine race in last year's Tingle Creek to finish fourth, but needs to bounce back from a disappointing comeback in the Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter.

Politologue, the Haldon Gold Cup winner, is one of two runners for Paul Nicholls along with San Benedeto, while Sir Valentino represents Tom George's stable.

Kim Bailey's Charbel and the Henry de Bromhead-trained Ordinary World complete the line-up.

Also on Saturday is the Randox Health Becher Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday and four Irish challengers - Lord Windermere, Rogue Angel, Westerner Point and Portrait King - are still engaged.

Blaklion heads a field of 16 for the race. This year's Grand National fourth made a pleasing reappearance when second to his Nigel Twiston-trained stablemate Bristol De Mai in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

The line-up features the first three home from 12 months ago - the David Pipe-trained Vieux Lion Rouge, James Moffatt's 2015 winner Highland Lodge and The Last Samuri. The latter, trained by Kim Bailey, heads the weights.

Paul Nicholls relies on last year's Grand Sefton scorer As De Mee, while the list is completed by Sizing Codelco, The Young Master, Goodtoknow, Vic De Touzaine, Viva Steve, Straidnahanna and Federici.