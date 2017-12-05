Un De Sceaux and Douvan both feature among 10 horses confirmed for the Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork on Sunday.

Douvan kicked off his campaign with a 22-length victory in the Grade Two contest 12 months ago, with Un De Sceaux winning a thrilling Tingle Creek at Sandown the previous day.

Willie Mullins looks set to switch the pair this time around, with Douvan seemingly bound for Esher and Un De Sceaux set to remain on home soil, but he has given himself the option of changing his mind.

Gordon Elliott has three contenders in Ball D'Arc, Clarcam and Realt Mor.

Henry de Bromhead's Alisier D'Irlande, Enda Bolger's Ballyoisin and Kerry Lee's potential British challenger Top Gamble also feature.

The two main supporting races at Cork are the Kerry Group Stayers Novice Hurdle and the Kerry Group Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase, both of which carry Grade Three status.

A formidable Elliott contingent in the novice hurdle includes course and distance winner Cracking Smart, Burren Life and Monkshood. Mullins could call upon one or both of Fabulous Saga and Minella Beau.

The Cullentra handler has Dinaria Des Obeaux, Lilywhite Gesture and Shattered Love in the novice chase, with Mullins relying on Asthuria.