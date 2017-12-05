Djakadam and Sizing John both remain in contention following the confirmation stage for the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase on Sunday.

The Willie Mullins-trained Djakadam has claimed the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One in each of the last two years and is on course to bid for the hat-trick this weekend.

Having sidestepped last month's Betfair Chase at Haydock, Jessica Harrington's Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John is also due to make his seasonal reappearance in County Kildare.

ROBBIE POWER again wins a Grade 1, riding Sizing John (9/10f) to narrowly land the Coral Punchestown Gold Cup. pic.twitter.com/M4X4N43F70 — Racing Focus (@Racing_Focus) April 26, 2017

Both horses fought out a thrilling finish to this year's Punchestown Gold Cup, with Harrington's charge just prevailing.

Mullins has also left in Douvan, Shaneshill and Un De Sceaux, although Douvan appears bound for Saturday's Tingle Creek at Sandown and Un De Sceaux is set to make his comeback in Sunday's Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

Other contenders for the John Durkan include Mouse Morris' Clonmel Oil Chase winner Alpha Des Obeaux, Noel Meade's Disko and the Kerry Lee-trained Top Gamble, who is the only British-trained horse to stand their ground.

Elsewhere on the card, Mullins could unleash his dual bumper winner Getabird over jumps in a maiden hurdle.

The two-mile beginners chase features Ted Walsh's Any Second Now and the Mullins-trained trio of Bonbon Au Miel, Bunk Off Early and Saturnas.