Noel Meade has called for a zero tolerance approach to recreational drug taking in the wake of the revelation that Irish jockeys Ger Fox, Danny Benson and Roger Quinlan have been banned for cocaine use.

The Turf Club vowed to stamp out drug abuse among riders by increasing the starting penalty to four years in future, and trainer Meade agrees that a tougher stance must be taken to stamp it out.

"There's no room in racing, or in any sport, for drugs," he told RTÉ Sport.

"We've got to put our foot down and say, 'enough is enough'. I think a stronger regulation has to come in, in all walks of life; not just in sport.

"I suppose (taking drugs) gives them more courage and it might cause their mind maybe to not work as well as it should. I don't really know because I've never taken drugs.

"I just think in order to stop anyone doing anything, the punishment has to be severe enough that people think about it... so that when they are offered drugs they don't think it's worth the risk. I think it should be zero tolerance."

All three jockeys were initially handed two-year suspensions of their licences, but Fox will have his reviewed after five and a half months as long as he makes himself available for testing within 24 hours of being asked.

Benson's ban will be reviewed after six months as long as he engages with a drug rehabilitation programme while 21 months of Roger Quinlan's punishment is suspended as long as he does not re-offend.

Meade agrees the men deserve a second chance, and aired his desire to see them learn from their mistakes.

"It seems to be in every walk of life at the moment.

"I hope they can (bounce back). The regulation that's there at the moment is going to allow them back into the game. I hope they can."