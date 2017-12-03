Death Duty gave Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown House Stud a clean sweep of Grade Ones at Fairyhouse on Sunday after registering his third straight victory over fences with a foot-perfect round in the Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase.

The 8-11 favourite was partnered by Davy Russell and was too strong for Ratvinden in second.

Elliott, Gigginstown and Jack Kennedy had already won the Bar One-sponsored Royal Bond Novice Hurdle with Mengli Khan and Apple's Jade secured back-to-back wins in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle.

Death Duty wins the Grade 1 @BarOneRacing Drinmore Novice Chase! @Fairyhouse pic.twitter.com/8571zLULMy — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) December 3, 2017

It was the first time in history that any trainer secured all three Grade 1 prizes on offer on the day.

Apple's Jade produced a brilliant front-running display to successfully defend her crown.

The Gigginstown House Stud-owned mare claimed her first victory after joining Gordon Elliott when seeing off former stablemate Vroum Vroum Mag in a thrilling renewal 12 months ago and was the even-money favourite to strike Grade One gold for the sixth time in her career.

Jack Kennedy sent the five-year-old straight to the lead, with Willie Mullins-trained Stayers' Hurdle hero Nichols Canyon always her closest pursuer as he went in search of a ninth win at the top level under Paul Townend.

The pair rounded the home turn almost as one, but Apple's Jade soon stamped her authority on the contest, pulling right away between the final two flights and safely negotiated the last to cap a hugely impressive performance.

Elliott soon quashed any notion his star mare could run in the Champion Hurdle, stressing the OLBG Mares' Hurdle - for which she was cut to 6-4 favourite from 5-2 with RaceBets - would be the target in March.

He said: "She looked class, to be honest. We thought she was a lot stronger at home. She's like a bull and Jack gave her a great ride.

"I was always taught to win the race you can win, so the mares' race will be the one I'll go for, all being well.

"She's only five years of age and she's six Grade Ones won. She's a different mare at home this than she was last year.

"The way she kept pulling it out, you'd have to be nothing but impressed with her."