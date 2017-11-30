Willie Mullins hopes to have Sayar back in action during the busy Christmas period after a setback ruled him out of the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Formerly trained on the Flat by Mick Halford, the four-year-old made an encouraging start to his jumping career with victories at Kilbeggan and Tipperary.

Mullins had been looking forward to testing his powers in a Grade One event he has won on a record seven occasions, including in each of the last three years, but Sayar is currently on the easy list.

"Sayar has had a little setback and missed a few weeks training," said Mullins.

"The Royal Bond was the plan and hopefully he'll be out again around Christmas."

The champion trainer reports Acapella Bourgeois none the worse following his fall in last Sunday's Troytown Chase at Navan.

The seven-year-old was a red-hot favourite on his first start for Mullins, having previously been trained by the now-retired Sandra Hughes, but only made it as far as the seventh fence.

Mullins told At The Races: "He's fine, there wasn't a bother on him.

"He seemed to slip on landing or something. He jumped the fence fine, I thought. He made a bad mistake two fences earlier, but he was fine.

"We have a few options. We'll wait and see and make a few entries for him and see what suits him."