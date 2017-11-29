Senior officials from the Irish Greyhound Board are in Leinster House today to meet TDs and Senators about issues of concern to the industry.

The Chief Executive of the IGB, Ger Dollard, wrote to all members of the Oireachtas earlier this month, inviting them to a private meeting at Leinster House this afternoon 'to discuss the future direction of the greyhound industry'.

The invitation follows a turbulent twelve months for the sport; which included the alleged dog-knapping of one of Ireland's most high profile greyhounds, the sale of the iconic Harold's Cross stadium, the cancellation - for several months-of racing at Ireland's premier track - Shelbourne Park, and the discovery of the class A drug cocaine in the system of the winner of the prestigious 'Irish laurels', Clonbrien Hero.

In a letter to all 158 TDs and 60 Senators, Mr Dollard wrote, 'As the recently appointed CEO of Bord na gCon, I would welcome an opportunity to engage with you on any issues that may be of concern in relation to the greyhound industry'.

'Recent years have been exceptionally challenging. I am, however, confident that 2017 will be a turning point and an opportunity now exists to discuss the future direction of the greyhound industry'

Mr. Dollard says he primarily wishes to discuss regulation and welfare matters with TDs and Senators, but 'will also endeavour to answer any other queries' that may arise.

'The areas of regulation and welfare have been greatly enhanced in recent years. Random and unannounced out-of-competition testing covered private kennels, race meetings, trials and sales meetings is now in place', he added.

A spokesperson for the IGB confirmed that just 12 members of the Oireachtas have thus far taken up Mr. Dollard's invitation of a meeting. However, he added that he hoped more may make arrangements at the last minute; following the political uncertainty of recent days.

Separately, a date has yet to be fixed for a Control Committee hearing into Clonbrien Hero's positive test for cocaine. The champion dog tested positive for the prohibited substance on three occasions, June 24, July 1 and July 22, at Curraheen Park Greyhound Stadium in Cork.

The dog, from the leading Graham Holland kennel in Tipperary, has won five races since news emerged of his positive test for cocaine, including the prestigious Irish St. Ledger.

Several TDs have raised a variety of concerns in relation to the greyhound industry on the floor of the Dail in recent months with the Agriculture Minister Michael Creed, and his junior, Andrew Doyle.