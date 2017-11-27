Connections of Apple's Jade have yet to discuss whether the mare will make the journey to take on Champion Hurdle hero Buveur D'Air in the Unibet Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday.

The four-times Grade One-winner, trained by Gordon Elliott, also holds an entry in the Bar One Racing Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse the following day.

She took in both races last year as they were eight days apart. After being touched off by Irving at Newcastle, the five-year-old got the better of Vroum Vroum Mag by a short head back on home soil.

"She's in the Fighting Fifth and she's still in the Hatton's Grace. There's no decision made yet," said Eddie O'Leary, racing manager for owners Gigginstown House Stud.

"Hopefully, she'll make one of them. I've not talked to Gordon yet."

Winner of the OLBG Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Apple's Jade has already shown her well-being this term, with victory in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan earlier this month.

In contrast, Buveur D'Air would be making his seasonal debut, having been put away after taking his winning streak to six in the Aintree Hurdle in April.

Evan Williams has left in the progressive John Constable, while Flying Tiger, Katgary and Mirsaale complete the septet.