In Sizing John's absence, Irish hopes rest with Gordon Elliott's Outlander in Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock.

The latter bounced back to form with a third top-level triumph in the JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal earlier this month.

A field of six has been declared for the feature at the Merseyside track, with the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained Bristol De Mai a warm order to follow up his victory in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby three weeks ago.

Having unseated Paddy Brennan in the Charlie Hall, Colin Tizzard's stable stalwart Cue Card will be partnered by Harry Cobden for the first time as he bids to match Kauto Star's record of four victories in the Grade One on Merseyside.

Tea For Two represents Nick Williams and Lizzie Kelly, while Richard Hobson's Shantou Flyer and Traffic Fluide from Gary Moore's stable complete the line-up.

