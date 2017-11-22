The power of music has long been coveted by the sporting world as a means of inspiration and motivation and now it appears to be a source of good for Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John.

From the footballer in oversized headphones, trooping sullenly towards a dressing room, to the boxer's theatrical entrance into an arena, the two forms of entertainment have become inextricably linked.

Music's timeless quality to soothe and stimulate is, however, rather less associated with sporting greats of a four-legged variety. Until now.

When Sizing John ships in from Ireland for Saturday's Betfair Chase at Haydock, there is a strong chance that his pre-race routine will involve listening to pop music.

Trainer Jessica Harrington's daughter, Kate, knows the seven-year-old gelding better than anyone and swears by the process at the family's yard in Moone, County Kildare.

She told the Times: "It's weird but he loves it, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran especially.

"When you actually play the songs, he really swings his head from side to side.

"He loves Ed Sheeran's Castle on the Hill and Galway Girl and Perry's Roar.

"It is very funny. When you put them on, he noticeably has a swagger in his step.

"After he won the Irish Gold Cup (at Leopardstown in February) we played Roar to him and he just really perked up.

"We joked that if he won the three Gold Cups (at Leopardstown, Punchestown and Cheltenham) we'd ask her to come over and sing to him directly.

"Maybe we should."