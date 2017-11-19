Ruby Walsh remains in hospital but does not require surgery on a broken leg he sustained from a fall at Punchestown on Saturday.



The top jumps jockey suffered the injury aboard Let's Dance at the fourth-last flight of the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle.



Walsh, who had two falls earlier on the card, was attended to on the track before being taken to hospital in Naas for X-rays. He was then transferred to Tallaght Hospital in Dublin.



Turf Club chief medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick told Press Association Sport: "The leg doesn't require surgery, which is very reassuring. It's in a plaster cast.



"It's too early to say how long he'll be out for. He'll have X-rays again in a week's time and we'll see what's what. We just have to be guided by his consultants."