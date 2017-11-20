Gordon Elliott could not be happier with Death Duty ahead of the exciting novice chaser's next assignment at Fairyhouse.



The six-year-old gelding has hitherto looked a natural over fences and will run in the Drinmore Novice Chase in early December.



Death Duty is unbeaten in his new vocation, with his trainer seemingly counting down the days before the two-and-a-half-mile Grade One.



Elliott said: "He's heading straight to the Drinmore. He's in great form. I couldn't be happier with him and he's bouncing. It'll be a good race as there are a brilliant bunch of staying chasers this year."



Stablemate Apple's Jade is also on track for the same two-day meeting after a winning return to action in the Lismullen Hurdle at Navan.



Elliott said of last season's Mares' Hurdle heroine: "She's in great form. She's going to go to Fairyhouse for the Hatton's Grace, all being well. She's a star - she's very good."



The County Meath handler delivered less palatable news regarding Grade One-winning chaser Don Poli, who is out for the season with a leg injury.



Elliott said: "It's unfortunate - just one of those things - but he hasn't much mileage and will definitely be back."



Samcro is one of the most promising novice hurdlers in Ireland and is set to reappear at Navan on Sunday.



The five-year-old chestnut glided to victory in a maiden hurdle at Punchestown last month and is on course for the Grade Three Monksfield Novice Hurdle over two and a half miles.



Elliott said: "At the moment, the plan is to run Samcro. He's in good form and he'll do a bit of work (Tuesday morning)."