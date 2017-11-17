Finian's Oscar continued to live up to his high expectations after making it two from two over fences with a poignant success in the Steel Plate And Sections Novices' Chase at Cheltenham.

After making a winning debut over fences at Chepstow last month, the Colin Tizzard-trained five-year-old defied an 8lb penalty for that success when carrying the colours of his late owner Alan Potts to glory by two and a quarter lengths.

Tizzard said: "He looked like he'd lost it, but then he jumped the last on a long stride and stayed on beautifully. In the end he's won quite cosily and he always has something left in the locker."

The pecking order among Nicky Henderson's newest recruits may still be taking shape, but On The Blind Side demonstrated his talents when claiming a hard-fought success in the Grade Two Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

Tom Scudamore may not have been the greatest fan of the Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase heading into the race but that opinion changed when getting Kingswell Theatre, trained by his brother, Michael, home by three quarters of a length.

The winning jockey said: "Having been a cynic of the race for a long time he has given me a tremendous thrill."

His brother added of the 14-1 winner: "We know he stays as he won the Devon National. Fair play to Tom. He got it spot on with the French coming at him.