Japan Cup hopeful Idaho enjoyed some light exercise on Friday after arriving in the country ahead of his big-race date.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained four-year-old is due to undertake his next international challenge in the 12-furlong event at Tokyo racecourse on November 26 after racing in America, France and Canada on his last three starts.

Idaho arrived in Japan on Thursday and is stabled at the JRA Horseracing School in Shiroi City with O'Brien's assistant TJ Comerford overseeing his preparations.

Comerford told www.japanracing.jp: "A day has passed since arriving here, but he doesn't look tired and his weight hasn't changed much.

"As we did when we travelled him to the United States, we will train him with a right-handed trot and a left-handed canter here in Japan as well.

"We will gradually adjust his training menu to what we normally give him back home."