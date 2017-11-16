Colin Tizzard has received permission from the family of Alan Potts to run the late owner's horses at Cheltenham's three-day fixture, the trainer's son Joe told the Guardian.

The Dorset handler had been unsure of his position with the powerful Potts fleet following the announcement of the Gold Cup-winning owner's death on Tuesday.

But Joe Tizzard told the Guardian: "We can run them all, so we will.

"I spoke to Dad to tell him this one (White Moon at Exeter on Wednesday) had won and he said we've been given the all-clear to run the horses this weekend. So that's what we'll do.

"We'll certainly be running them because they've been planned out for this weekend.

"Alan was due to come to our place Thursday night and see the yard, then go to Cheltenham. It's a real shock that he's no longer with us."

Bryan Cooper is also likely to remain the main jockey for Potts' horses in England.

Tizzard jnr said: "That's how Alan wanted it, so it'll stay like that."