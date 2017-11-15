Enable has been named Cartier Horse of the Year at the Cartier Racing Awards ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel in London.

The outstanding three-year-old filly, trained by John Gosden, carried all before her in a stunning year that reached its zenith with victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. The other Cartier Horse of the Year nominees were Cracksman, Ribchester and Ulysses.

Enable also claimed top honours in the Cartier Three-Year-Old Filly Award, for which Winter, Lady Aurelia and Roly Poly were in contention.

Cracksman was crowned Cartier Three-Year-Old Colt of the year following his impressive seven-length success in the Champion Stakes at Ascot. Gosden's son of Frankel saw off the challenge of Harry Angel, Churchill and Barney Roy.

Aidan O'Brien's US Navy Flag was named Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt of the year, while stablemates Happily (Cartier Two-Year-Old Filly) and Order Of St George (Cartier Stayer Award) were also winners.

Star sprinter Harry Angel received the Cartier Sprinter Award for the Clive Cox team. He finished on top from Marsha, Battaash and Lady Aurelia.

Eclipse and Juddmonte International hero Ulysses was named Cartier Older Horse for 2017, for which Ribchester, Highland Reel and Talismanic were also nominated.

Ulysses' trainer Michael Stoute received the Cartier/The Daily Telegraph Award of Merit.