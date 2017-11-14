Faugheen is in line to make his long-awaited return to action in Sunday's Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

Winner of the 2015 Champion Hurdle for Willie Mullins, Faugheen has not run since winning the Irish Champion Hurdle in January 2016 due to injury.

Mullins has also entered Yorkhill, Nichols Canyon and Vroum Vroum Mag.

Another former champion is also in the mix in the shape of Jessica Harrington's Jezki, who made a winning return to action in early October.

Gordon Elliott can chose from Campeador and Apple's Jade, who won last weekend. The only other entry is Joe Murphy's dual-purpose performer Swamp Fox.