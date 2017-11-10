Ruby Walsh is set for a week on the sidelines after he bruised his right hand in a fall at Down Royal earlier this month.

The leading jumps jockey sustained the injury in a tumble from Mystic Theatre at the second-last flight of a Grade Three mares' novice hurdle on November 3.

He continued riding until Tuesday but now feels his hand needs time to get back to normal.

"It's sore so he's going to rest it for a week or so," said Dr Adrian McGoldrick, the Irish Turf Club's senior medical officer.

"He'll be back next weekend, I imagine."

Walsh could return at Punchestown's two-day meeting on November 18-19, featuring the Morgiana Hurdle, which he has won in five of the last six years.