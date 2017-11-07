Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Sizing John stars among 11 entries for the Betfair Chase at Haydock on 25 November.

Jessica Harrington's charge won the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown and the Punchestown Gold Cup either side of his blue riband triumph at Prestbury Park in March to confirm himself the undisputed top dog in the staying chase division last season.

Harrington has confirmed he will make his reappearance on Merseyside with a view to having a crack at the Jockey Club Triple Crown. A £1million bonus is on offer for any horse who can win the Betfair Chase, the King George at Kempton and the Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Gordon Elliott's JNwine.com Champion Chase winner Outlander could join Sizing John from Ireland.

The Colin Tizzard-trained Cue Card has won the Betfair Chase in three of the last four years, leaving him just one victory short of the record set by the brilliant Kauto Star, who claimed the prize four times between 2006 and 2011.

The 11-year-old has not had the ideal preparation, having fallen in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

But having returned home from West Yorkshire unscathed, the trainer's son and assistant Joe Tizzard is hoping he can produce another "demolition job" at Haydock.

Charlie Hall Chase hero Bristol De Mai is set to represent Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Might Bite is set to run at Sandown on Sunday but has been given an entry by Nicky Henderson.

The other potential runners are Tea For Two, More Of That, Traffic Fluide, Yala Enki, Double Treasure and Shantou Flyer.