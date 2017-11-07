Dermot Weld has hailed Ireland’s 1-2-3 at the Melbourne Cup as a "great achievement".

Curragh-based Weld was the first non-Australian trainer to win the 'race that stops a nation’ when his gelding Vintage Crop, ridden by Mick Kinane, claimed the 1993 renewal.

Nine years later, he repeated the trick when Media Puzzle came out on top at Flemington Racecourse.

And in the early hours of this morning it was 24-year-old Joseph O’Brien, who saddled the winner, Rekindling.

His father Aidan trained the second-place Johannes Vermeer, while Max Dynamite, from the Willie Mullins yard followed them home over the 3,200m track.

"I was delighted to see Irish horses first, second and third," Weld told RTÉ Sport.

"I think it was a great achievement."

"We were a trailblazer when we won it many years ago with Vintage Crop and then we followed up a second time with Media Puzzle.

"We were second in it twice as well, a shade unlucky not to win it a third time with Vinny Roe.

"We just ran into one of the best all-time mares [Makybe Diva, 2004] in the southern hemisphere.

"But this was a great achievement, especially for Irish horses to be first, second and third."

Dermot Weld looks on as Vintage Crop is led away

The scale of the achievement cannot be overlooked, said Weld, who added that it is hard for people outside the sport to understand what it takes to win the prestigious handicap race.

"I’m sure they don’t [understand] because it’s hard to comprehend the organisation and planning that has to go into it, the travel for those horses from one side of the world to the other, and to have them at their maximum on a given day is a vital thing."