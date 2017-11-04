World Approval repelled the strong European challenge to lift the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar.

Much attention surrounded the likes of Richard Fahey's Ribchester and Aidan O'Brien's Roly Poly, but neither were able to get in a really serious blow on the winner, although the former was just out of the places and the latter came home well.

In the end it was Roly Poly's stablemate Lancaster Bomber - second in the Juvenile Turf 12 months ago - who got closest to the favourite under Seamie Heffernan, with Blackjackcat third and Suedois a highly creditable fourth for David O'Meara and Danny Tudhope.

O'Brien said of Lancaster Bomber: "He ran a great race, he's very comfortable at a mile on fast ground. He's a proven traveller, having run well at this meeting a year ago, and he's come home as strongly as anything. He's a very good colt."

He added: "With Roly Poly we knew we would have to use her speed early, but I was pleased with both of them."

Marsha ran a gallant race in defeat in the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint as Stormy Liberal took top honours at Del Mar.

The Mark Prescott-trained Nunthorpe winner was slightly worse than mid-division through the early stages, with Pure Sensation setting a furious pace at the head of affairs, while old rival Lady Aurelia - twice a Royal Ascot winner and so narrowly edged out of it at York - was not too far off the speed on the rail.

The latter did not find much when it mattered in the straight, but Marsha kept on well under Luke Morris, eventually finishing sixth.

Prescott said: "Luke thought turning for home he was in with a shout. I thought she was always in the right place and travelled well, so I have no complaints.

"She has been the most consistent sprinter in the northern hemisphere, and always runs her race. All credit to Elite Racing (Club), as they not only own her, but bred her. How many clubs that size do that?"

The Heath House handler was having the first Breeders' Cup runner of his long and illustrious career, and added: "I have no plans for retirement just yet. But after 47 seasons, you have to admit you are getting towards the end. This will be my 48th lot of yearlings, and I like to think I will keep going for a bit longer."

Good Magic chose the biggest juvenile race in the US to break his maiden tag as he stormed to victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile at Del Mar.

Ryan Moore pushed the Aidan O'Brien-trained Dewhurst winner US Navy Flag straight into the lead for the early part of the race, but he was brushed aside just after halfway and Chad Brown's Good Magic burst into the lead on the home turn under Jose Ortiz.

The $1m purchase never looked back after that, winning easily from Solomini, with hot favourite Bolt D'Oro third after being forced to race very wide throughout the race.

O'Brien said of US Navy Flag, who also won the Middle Park Stakes this season: "As you can see he's a fast horse and is going to be a sprinter next year."

Brown said of the winner: "It was a tremendous ride from Jose and I'm so proud of this horse. He's always been a very talented horse and it all came together today.

"The reward was greater than the risk to run. We took a shot and it worked."