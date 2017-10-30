A Genie In Abottle put up a game front-running performance to land the odds in the M.W. Hickey Memorial Chase at Wexford as owners Gigginstown House Stud dominated the card with a four-timer.

Successful on his reappearance at Galway three weeks ago, Noel Meade's six-year-old kept on strongly for Sean Flanagan when challenged to score by a length and a half from Tiger Roll and give Gigginstown a one-two.

Flanagan said of the 1-2 favourite: "He is a funny sort, he always holds on to a little bit.

"We were worried there wasn't going to be a lot of pace, similar to the last day he ran. You can be forceful away on him because he is never going to do too much.

"We were a bit disappointed after he was beaten when favourite in the four-miler at Cheltenham. But funnily enough he just mightn't stay four miles. He is a backward sort of lad and we can't knock him yet anyway."

Gigginstown repeated the trick when Gordon Elliott's Dinaria Des Obeaux (2-1), ridden by Jack Kennedy, edged out Le Martalin for the Meade-Flanagan combination in the IRIS First For Racing Footage In Ireland Beginners Chase.

Kennedy said: "We flew around and I was going as fast as I could the whole way. She stayed going and stuck at it well. She probably wants a bit further. She couldn't have done much more there now, she was very tough and kept at it."

A treble for Gigginstown was initiated by Henry de Bromhead's High School Days (5-2), who followed up her Gowran success with a tidy five-length verdict under 7lb claimer Chris Meehan in the IRIS First For Racing Footage In Ireland Hurdle, while Imperial Way (5-4) completed a fine afternoon's work in the Jim Whitty Memorial (C&G) (Pro/Am) Flat Race under Patrick Mullins.

Mullins said of the Joseph O'Brien-trained winner: "Thanks to Joseph and Gigginstown for letting me ride him. I think he is a horse who will be better over a jump, and the further he goes the better I'd say. I think they'll have a lot of fun with him."

O'Brien topped and tailed the card, having taken the opening Nick O'Donnell Memorial Maiden Hurdle with Early Doors (4-6 favourite).

Ricky Doyle had a red-letter day of his own with his first ever double on Antimatter and Come Home Quick.

The 22-year-old conditional struck first on Antimatter (7-2) in the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle, who won despite trainer Donncha Duggan's worries about the conditions.

"I was a bit concerned about the ground, I thought it might be tacky more than soft," said Duggan.

"He has a high cruising speed and just keeps galloping at the same pace. He seems pretty versatile now, having won over two-mile-seven and now two."

Doyle recovered from getting a knock on the head from Come Home Quick to get the Mark Fahey-trained 16-1 shot up in the shadow of the post in the Wexford Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Maiden Hurdle.

"She was a bit of handful beforehand," he said.

"She gave me a whack in the head at the start and left me counting the stars!"