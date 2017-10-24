The New One could have another outing before attempting to claim a record-breaking fourth success in the stanjames.com International Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies is considering sending the nine-year-old to Haydock next month ahead of a tilt at the Grade Two prize on 16 December.

The dual Grade One winner made a successful return for the seventh year in succession when carrying top weight to victory in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Ffos Las last Saturday.

Twiston-Davies said: "He did really well and it was very exciting to see him win again. He is a lovely horse and he has done so well for us.

"He will improve for that run. The International at Cheltenham is his biggest target, but we may just run him in a race at Haydock before that.

"I would not have thought he would go for the Christmas Hurdle as he has been beaten there often enough, so we will probably give that a miss."

Bristol De Mai could make his reappearance in Sunday's 188Bet Monet's Garden Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree.

The six-year-old was forced to miss his intended return at Stratford last week due to quick ground.

Twiston-Davies added: "The ground was too quick at Stratford for Bristol De Mai. We will look at the Old Roan at Aintree on Sunday as long the ground stays soft. The Betfair Chase is his main target."