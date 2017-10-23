Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Persuasive could be covered by Frankel next year.

The daughter of Dark Angel gained her first Group One success when opening her account for the season at Ascot on Saturday.

Chris Richardson, racing manager to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: "It was fantastic at Ascot on Saturday. She has been unlucky this year. It was really frustrating that the ground dried up at Newmarket before the Sun Chariot.

"There was talk of retirement after that but I suggested we maybe just keep her ticking over for Ascot if the ground came up soft and thankfully it did.

"We have yet to have it confirmed that she has been retired but I am sure that will be the case.

"John Gosden has been away for a couple of days and I will know for definite later in the week but I suspect she will be retired.

"There are various options for her and Frankel is a possibility. They are the best of the best and it is a case of hoping for the best.

"We've suggested for her to see Frankel as it looks on paper pretty attractive in every way."

Retirement also beckons for the Michael Stoute-trained Intimation following her victory in a Group Three at Saint-Cloud on Sunday.

Richardson added: "I suspect Intimation will also be retired. We kept her in training for an extra year with the hope that we would win a Group race with her.

"The ground was a bit quick at Newmarket in the Darley Stakes but Ryan (Moore) got off her and said she gave him a great feel so we stuck with the plan of trying to find a Group One, Two or Three to have a go at winning.

"She had conditions to suit in France and Mickael (Barzalona) gave her a great ride. Sir Michael Stoute likes to bring them along slowly and she hit the bullseye which is great."