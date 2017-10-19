A decision on whether Winter stays in training next season has still to be made after Aidan O'Brien confirmed she would not run again this year.

The dual Guineas heroine has been under the weather since she was unplaced when stepped up to a mile and a half for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly at the beginning of the month.

Winter was not confirmed in either the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes or the Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday and the four-time Group One winner may well have run her last race.

"She hasn't been 100% since the Arc," O'Brien said.

"She hadn't done much since then and that's why she was taken out (of the Ascot races).

"She won't run again this year and whether she stays in training will have to be discussed."