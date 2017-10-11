Rekindling and new recruit US Army Ranger are reportedly thriving as Joseph O'Brien gears up for the Emirates Melbourne Cup at Flemington on 7 November.

Both horses are now associated with five-time Melbourne Cup-winning owner Lloyd Williams after US Army Ranger's recent transfer from Aidan O'Brien's yard.

Runner-up in last season's Derby, the four-year-old colt is likely to be joined in the Melbourne Cup by Rekindling, who won the Curragh Cup earlier in the season and was last seen finishing fourth in the St Leger at Doncaster.

"They've been quarantined over in Ireland and Joseph is very happy with both horses," Williams' son, Nick, told www.racing.com.

"I think Rekindling in particular is a very promising young horse. He's a three-year-old and he's got 51.5 kilograms in the Cup.

"He's a very light horse and he won't take much work when he gets here."