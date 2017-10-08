Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Minella Rocco will make his seasonal reappearance at Punchestown in the Irish Daily Star Chase on October 19.



Winner of the National Hunt Chase at the Festival in 2016, he put a disappointing first half of last season behind him by returning to his best in March, only losing out to Sizing John.



Not surprisingly his campaign will be geared around a return to Prestbury Park in March.

"He is going to Punchestown later this month. There is a nice three-mile chase there. We will see how we get on and take it from there," said O'Neill.



"Hopefully he will go back to the Gold Cup, that would be the ideal plan, but there is a lot of water to go under the bridge. I'd like to see him run and get the first race under his belt."



O'Neill believes More Of That's succession of problems are behind him and the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby and JNWine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal, both on November 4, are possible starting points.



He said: "I would like to start him off in the Charlie Hall. I've not spoken to Frank (Berry), so we will see, but that is one of the places he might start, or he might go to the race in Ireland in the north.



"He has come back in great form and I am really pleased with him at home and he seems in grand old shape. All his problems are hopefully behind him."



Taquin Du Seuil, winner of the BetVictor Gold Cup and second in the Coral Cup last season will start off over hurdles.



O'Neill said: "He is in good form and he will stay hurdling this year. He will either go to Wetherby for the West Yorkshire Hurdle or to France the same weekend. He is in great form at home and we are looking forward to running him.



"He is handicapped to the hilt over fences and seems to handle hurdling very well. We might change things if things don't go right."