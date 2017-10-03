Aidan O'Brien is lining up his stable stars for some big autumn targets as he continues his quest to surpass Bobby Frankel's record of 25 top level victories in a calendar year.

The Ballydoyle handler is three short of that target and has both Roly Poly and Alluringly in the mix for Saturday's Group One Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot at Newmarket.

Winter, Highland Reel, Order Of St George, Churchill, Caravaggio, Clemmie and Happily could turn out again before the end of the year and while O'Brien has a handful of options for the Darley Dewhurst Stakes, Superlative Stakes winner Gustav Klimt will not take his chance.

O'Brien told the Irish Independent: "Gustav Klimt is done for the year and, while we are not sure what we will run, it's possible U S Navy Flag and Threeandfourpence could go there, and perhaps Seahenge.

"We have The Pentagon and Saxon Warrior, they could go for the Racing Post Trophy.

"Order Of St George ran a fine race in the Arc; we'll look at the two-miler at Ascot.

Winter

"We'll chat to (Coolmore's partners) about Winter, she could go to the Champion Stakes. I'm not sure about the mile and a half, she won't run over it again this season, I'd have thought.

"Highland Reel has options in the Champion (Stakes) and America. With Churchill we're favouring him going over a mile at Ascot, but he has the chance of the Champion Stakes too.

"Likely both he and Caravaggio will be retired at the end of the season, but Caravaggio should run in the sprint at Ascot.

"I'd say September will be a middle-distance horse next season and she is in the mix for the Fillies' Mile. The Juvenile Fillies' race at the Breeders' Cup could suit Happily and Clemmie and we will see about Magical."

