Colin Tizzard has raised the possibility of providing opportunities for Bryan Cooper in Britain.

Cooper, who lost his position as retained rider for leading owners Gigginstown House Stud in Ireland recently, will be a more frequent visitor to the other side of the Irish Sea this season after agreeing to ride for owner Andrew Brooks.

Tizzard is already linked to one Irish-based jockey in Robbie Power through his job with Alan Potts, and teamed up with the Gold Cup-winning rider to win the first at Newton Abbot on Monday with Drinks Interval, a horse not owned by Potts.

"Robbie has some strike-rate for us, you don't want to leave him at home when he's available," Tizzard told At The Races.

"We don't have a senior jockey 100% with us - I don't know if it's better or worse, sometimes it gives you a headache. We just try and keep our owners happy.

"When Joe (Tizzard) was riding for us he was either in fashion or totally out and I didn't want to be in that situation again so now if someone isn't happy we can put someone else on.

"Robbie will school a few in the morning, including Finian's Oscar, and Bryan Cooper is coming too, he might ride a few for us, who knows, things will develop in the next few weeks so we'll see what happens."