The Irish trained Beat The Bank continued his rapid rise through the ranks with a dominant display in the Shadwell Joel Stakes at Newmarket.

Formerly trained in Ireland by Darren Bunyan, the three-year-old made his first start for Andrew Balding when landing a conditions race at his venue back in May.

He disappointed in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot, but has since won a Listed prize on the July Course and a Group Three at Goodwood and was the 11-8 market leader to continue his winning spree in this one-mile Group Two.

Whitecliffsofdover took the field along for a long way, but he was running on empty two furlongs down and Beat The Bank soon took over and asserted.

The slightly wayward Sir John Lavery went in pursuit, but Balding's charge was away and gone and passed the post with five lengths in hand under Oisin Murphy.

Murphy said: "He's very talented, Josh Bryan rides him at home, one of Andrew's apprentices, and he's done a top job with him. Sandeep (Gauravaram) who used to look after Frankel, has him, and while he's not another Frankel he's a very good horse.

"This horse is very lightly-raced, he was tuned for today.

"I followed the Ballydoyle pacemaker and it happened a bit too easy, which meant he had a look around in front, but he was entitled to.

"He's gone through the ranks and it has been very good placing by Andrew, I hope he's up to the QEII."

Sir John Lavery was a clear second ahead of Jallota in third.

South African challenger Whisky Baron was well beaten.