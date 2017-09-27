Enable has been supplemented for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly on Sunday.

John Gosden's filly has carried all before her this season and has been odds-on favourite with most bookmakers for some time.

However, Enable needed to be added to the field on Wednesday morning at a cost of €120,000 as she was not entered at the first entry stage.

Her presence takes the number of possible runners back up to 20.

Aidan O'Brien still has seven in the mix, although Winter and Seventh Heaven could instead run in the Prix de l'Opera.

Last year's respective second and third, Highland Reel and Order Of St George, St Leger hero Capri, Cliffs Of Moher and Idaho could also represent the Ballydoyle handler.

Brametot, Zarak and Cloth Of Stars head the defence for the home team, with Ulysses bidding to give Sir Michael Stoute a second Arc.