Frankie Dettori has pinpointed Ulysses and Winter as Enable's most likely rivals in Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly.

However, having already beaten Michael Stoute's Ulysses comprehensively in the King George at Ascot and with Aidan O'Brien yet to confirm Winter as a definite runner, it is hardly surprising the bookmakers make John Gosden's filly an odds-on chance.

Enable is expected to be supplemented at a cost of €120,000 and with a big field looking likely, Dettori is hoping for a decent draw.

"I am really looking forward to the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, but of course I am feeling a bit nervous too," said Dettori.

"Anything can happen in a big race and the worst thing about it now is that we still have a few days to go, so it's a long wait!

"I expect it's going to be a big field and there will be a lot of dangers in the race. She needs a good draw and Chantilly can be a bit tricky.

"I don't doubt the filly's ability, but you also need a bit of luck in the Arc.

"The main danger for me is Ulysses. I am a big fan of him and he's a horse on the up.

"Obviously if Winter turns up she will also be a threat, but there is a question mark about her stamina.

"I mean you have to be aware of everything, but they're the two I'd be frightened of the most," he told his Ladbrokes blog.