Ruby Walsh believes the Dublin Racing Festival "slots in beautifully" to the National Hunt calendar, and expects the fixture to be a major success.

The festival - officially launched on Monday - will take place at Leopardstown in the spring, hosting the BHP Irish Champion Hurdle and the Unibet Irish Gold Cup over two days on February 3 and 4.

It will boast seven Grade One contests in all with total prize money across the weekend amounting to €1.5m. Walsh believes it fills a gap in the schedule that will make it a popular addition.

"If you look at the programme now, a lot of horses will be targeted at Down Royal and Fairyhouse in November and December, on to Leopardstown or England at Christmas, and then where do you go? It's Cheltenham in March," he said.

"This slots in beautifully in early February. It does fit in to the programme. It's in the middle of the National Hunt season. The ground isn't going to be an issue; you know it's going to be soft.

"It will be a big weekend. We're very strong on National Hunt racing. It will be great to showcase it."