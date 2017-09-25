A tilt at Melbourne Cup glory remains under consideration for Rekindling following his fourth place in the St Leger at Doncaster earlier this month.

Joseph O'Brien's three-year-old was doing his best work at the finish on Town Moor and was beaten just two lengths into fourth by Irish Derby hero Capri, trained by O'Brien's father, Aidan.

Rekindling is owned by Australian businessman Lloyd Williams and holds entries in both the Melbourne Cup and the Caulfield Cup in Australia.

Should he remain at home, the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot on 21 October is a potential target.

O'Brien said: "He's come out of Doncaster well. We're very happy with him.

"Australia is still under consideration and Ascot is an option as well. I'd say it's 50-50 between the two at the moment.

"If he's going to Australia I think he needs to go into quarantine on September 28, so we've got to decide before then.

"If he goes to Australia, he's in the Melbourne Cup and the Caulfield Cup the week before. The Melbourne Cup is probably the more likely."